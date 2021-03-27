Aizawl, Mar 27 (PTI) In a major haul, the Mizoram Police and the Assam Rifles have seized banned party drugs, worth Rs 12 crore in the international market, in Kolasib district and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the state police personnel and jawans of the paramilitary force conducted a search operation at Kawnpui village near the Assam-Mizoram border on Friday and recovered over 2.41 lakh banned Methamphetamine tablets from the person, he said.

The contraband was handed over to the state excise department, the Assam Rifles official said.

Smuggling of drugs is a major concern along the India-Myanmar border in the state, he added.

