New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) DS Nanaware has taken charge as Director (Pipelines) of India's largest oil company, IOC, the firm said on Wednesday.

Nanaware is a mechanical engineering graduate from Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli in Maharashtra. He has a varied experience of over 36 years.

Also Read | Centre Alerts Consumers 'Not To Buy' Household Goods and Helmets Without ISI Mark.

He is also the Chairman of IHB Ltd -- a joint venture of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroelum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) -- which is building the world's longest LPG pipeline from Kandla in Gujarat to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

"Before he assumed the office of Director (Pipelines), he was Executive Director (Projects) at the Pipelines Division Head Office of IOC," the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Vivo Y21T India Launch Likely To Take Place on January 3, 2022.

Earlier, as the head of Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL), he was instrumental in starting the prestigious Ennore-Tuticorin Gas Pipeline Project and successfully commissioning its Ennore-Manali and Ramanathapuram-Tuticorin sections.

"Nanaware is a keen proponent for ushering a gas-based economy in the country and has played a key role in the formation of two JV companies - GSPL India Gasnet Limited (GIGL) and GSPL India Transco Limited (GITL)- both SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicles) promoted by GSPL, IOC, BPCL and HPCL to create a pan India gas pipelines infrastructure," it said.

His areas of professional specialisation include conceptualisation and design of projects; construction, operations & maintenance including SPM and offshore facilities; engineering & project management consultancy across the hydrocarbon pipelines industry.

His milestone achievements, among many, include successful implementations of challenging projects (from conceptualisation to commissioning) of natural gas pipelines, crude oil pipelines and white oil product pipelines including in densely populated urban areas, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)