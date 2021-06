Coimbatore, June 28 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested here on the charge of possessing ganja meant for sale among students and the general public, police said.

According to the police, the two tried to evade a vehicle-check on Sunday and were caught after a chase.

The narcotic was seized from them, the police said. PTI

