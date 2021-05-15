Kolkata, May 15 (PTI) The Forum for Durgotsab, an organisation comprising 500 durga puja committees, on Saturday organised COVID-19 awareness campaigns in several market areas of the city and its outskirts to sensitise the public.

Members of the committees took out tableaux with messages about Covid protocols like avoiding gatherings, wearing masks and using sanitisers, in their respective localities.

The committee members also distributed masks.

The forum organised the campaigns in 80 places from Salt Lake City to Thakurpukur.

"We organised campaigns at Jadubabur Bazar and Lansdown Market in the Bhawanipore area, among several other places," Secretary of 75 Pally Puja Committee, Subir Das, told PTI.

The campaigns, which found support from singer Lopamudra Mitra and elocutionist Satinath Mukherjee, were organised from 7 am to 12 noon.

