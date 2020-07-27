Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) Social e-commerce company DealShare on Monday said it is planning to penetrate further into Maharashtra and expand its services to more than 100 pin codes in the state.

To address the growth-driven business demand, the company will be expanding its warehousing presence from current 5,000 sqft to 60,000 sq ft, and will add new warehouses at Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur, DealShare said in a statement.

"We have been receiving a very warm welcome in Mumbai. In the last three months, we have registered a ten times growth in our sales. This acceptance has boosted us significantly and we are planning to expand further into the state. We are planning to extend our services to Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur and touch around 100 pin codes in the state by December," DealShare Founder and Chief Executive Office Vineet Rao said.

The company, he said, is also confident that by December it will touch a scale of 30,000 orders every day in the state.

"In just six months of operations, Mumbai contributes to 25 per cent of our revenue and will continue to be a growth driver for our business," he added.

Despite the harsh on-ground conditions, DealShare has been able to deliver around 10,000 orders per day, he said, adding that the company also plans to expand its team and is planning to hire 200 people across levels in Maharashtra.

"Further, apart from offering quality products at affordable prices, we also strive to provide the MSMEs and SMEs an opportunity to reach out to a wider audience. In Maharashtra, we are associated with more than 200 manufactures, we are planning to grow this to 500 manufacturers by the end of December," DealShare Founder, Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer Sourjyendu Medda said.

Apart from extending their services to newer areas, DealShare has also widened its product portfolio pan India.

They have added perishables like fruits, vegetables, dairy products, bread, and household general merchandise.

Founded in September 2018, DealShare has established itself as a key e-grocery player in the social commerce space, a concept that utilises e-commerce and social media to help customers avail noteworthy deals and discounts on their daily-use products while encouraging group buying.

DealShare currently has presence across 25 cities and has more than 15 lakh customers shopping from the platform.

