Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI) Ecozaar has launched its first fully integrated marketplace for green products in Bengaluru, which is a one-stop shop for EV scooters and rooftop solar panels, the company said on Thursday.

This platform seamlessly integrates two essential eco-friendly solutions - Electric Vehicles - Two Wheelers (EVs) and Rooftop Solar (RTS) systems to make green living simple and accessible for everyone, they said.

In a statement, Ecozaar said, "It aims to provide the right information about various green products without being just too preachy about sustainability, it not only focuses on educating its consumers about the economic value or savings but also suggests the right product-based need, usage and lifestyle. It also enables its consumers to make smart choices whether it is a full payment purchase, securing a fully digital loan, subscriptions for short-term usage, or a hassle-free exchange."

According to the company, in the near future, the platform also aims to provide easy financing options like working capital, inventory funding, etc. to the MSMEs participating on the platform enabling and empowering them to participate in India's clean energy revolution.

"Ecozaar is not just a marketplace; it's a movement aimed at redefining sustainable living for every Indian household. We are dedicated to debunking the myths that green choices are complicated or costly. With Ecozaar, making eco-friendly decisions - whether purchasing an electric scooter or installing rooftop solar panels - as simple as clicking a button," Kartik Gupta, CEO of Ecozaar, was quoted as saying in the statement.

