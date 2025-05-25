New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested eight members of a gang involved in a blind dacoity case and recovered 445 kilogram of stolen copper metal, officials said on Sunday.

Police also impounded four vehicles and recovered a country-made pistol along with tools used in the burglary.

The arrests came during an investigation into a robbery that took place on March 23 at a solar plant in Jaunti village, where burglars stole copper coils from a transformer after confining the security guard, police said.

A police officer said that a team analysed CCTV footage leading to the identification of a tempo and a car used in the crime.

The tempo driver, Ankit, was arrested and during interrogation, he revealed the location of a scrap godown near Jakhira flyover in Punjabi Bagh, from where the looted copper was recovered.

The godown owner, Manish, and his clerk, Gajender, were then arrested, he added.

Raids were conducted in Sidharth Nagar and Etah in Uttar Pradesh that led to the arrest of other gang members --? Bhupender, Dharmendra, Sudesh, Satender, Gopal, and Afjal.

Police said Bhupender was the key conspirator and the gang had committed several thefts across Delhi in the past six months.

"Twenty-two cases of theft and robbery in outer Delhi have been solved with these arrests," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel.

The recovered items include a country-made pistol used to threaten the solar plant guard, four vehicles used during the crime, and tools used to dismantle transformers. Further investigation is underway, he said.

