Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Apr 11 (PTI) An elderly couple was found burnt to death in their home at Mallappally here on Thursday morning, police said.

The couple, aged 78 and 74, were living alone and it is suspected that it was a case of suicide, they said.

Also Read | Char Dham Yatra 2024 Registration: Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri Temples To Open Doors for Devotees Soon, Know Dates and How To Register on registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.

Neighbours noticed smoke coming from the house in the morning and when they broke open the doors, they found the couple burnt to death.

The gas cylinder was found to be open and is suspected to be the cause of the fire, police said.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of BJP Sthapna Diwas That Celebrates the Formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)