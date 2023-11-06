Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) An elderly couple and their son were killed while one woman was injured when their car met with an accident here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the car was hit by another vehicle on the Shamli-Kairana road in Kairana area here, they said.

Also Read | SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

Four persons travelling in the car got injured in the accident and were rushed to a hospital, where Shukbir (80), his wife Shyamo (78) and son Kaluram (55) were declared dead, Kairana SHO Virender Singh Kasana said.

Sunita (52), who was also in the car, got injured and was hospitalised, Kasana said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

The SHO added that the police are trying to search the vehicle that hit the car and nab the driver.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)