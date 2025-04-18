New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI)A 67-year-old financer died of heart attack following a quarrel with his neighbours in Delhi, police said Friday.

Police have added sections related to wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing in the FIR registered in the case.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana News Update: Women Beneficiaries To Get INR 500 or INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? Aditi Tatkare, Ajit Pawar Clear the Confusion.

The deceased, identified as Satish Gupta, a resident of Kailash Nagar, was brought to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by his son, Vishal Gupta around 12.30 pm, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said.

Police said they received information from the hospital, following which they reached the spot and initiated legal proceedings. The body was later shifted to the Subzi Mandi Mortuary for postmortem.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 18, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to the medico-legal case (MLC), no external injuries were found on the body.

He died of heart attack, police said.

Initial investigation revealed that a quarrel had taken place earlier in the day, around 10:30 am, between Satish Gupta's family and their neighbours, identified as Rajiv Kumar Jain and his family members -- Deepak Jain, Rahul Jain and Ravi Jain -- over a minor issue.

Based on the complaint filed by Vishal Gupta, a case under sections, including 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, police said.

Further legal action will be taken based on the postmortem report, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)