New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Three men opened fire outside a spare parts shop in an attempted robbery bid in northeast Delhi, a police officer said on Thursday.

According to the police, the 67-year-old complainant Jitender Gupta, along with his wife, was at his shop near Ghonda Chowk on Yamuna Vihar Road on Wednesday when the incident took place around 7.30 pm.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live, Dear Dancer Thursday Lottery Sambad Result of 21.11.2024, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

"Two men, believed to be aged 20-25, entered the shop under the pretext of purchasing some spare parts. While they engaged with Gupta, a third individual attempted to forcefully shut the shop's shutter from outside," the police officer said.

"Gupta raised an alarm, drawing the attention of a neighbouring shopkeeper who opened the shutter," the officer said. At this point, the trio fled, with one of the individuals firing a shot from a pistol into the air, he added.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: National Institute of Ayurveda Invites Applications for 31 Vaidya, Pharmacists and Other Posts, Apply Online at nia.nic.in.

The officer said no one received any injury in the firing.

A fired pistol cartridge was recovered from outside the shop, the police said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is on to identify and nab the accused, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)