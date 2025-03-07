New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Electric passenger vehicle retail sales rose 19 per cent in February to 8,968 units with Tata Motors retaining the top slot in the segment, as per data released by dealers' body FADA.

The total electric passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 7,539 units in the same month last year.

Tata Motors sold 3,825 units while MG Motor India retailed 3,270 units last month.

"Electric passenger vehicles recorded a healthy 18.95 per cent year-on-year increase, reflecting growing consumer awareness and adoption of EVs in the personal mobility space, now achieving a market share of 3 per cent," FADA President C S Vigneshwar said in a statement.

The two-wheeler segment witnessed sales of 76,086 units last month, a dip of 8 per cent as compared with 82,745 units in February 2024. Bajaj Auto led the segment last month with retail sales of 21,389 units.

"The electric two-wheeler segment, though witnessed a decline of 8.05 per cent, maintained a significant market share at 5.6 per cent, underscoring the sustained demand for affordable EV mobility solutions," Vigneshwar stated.

Electric three-wheeler retail sales rose 5 per cent year-on-year to 53,116 units in February.

Electric commercial vehicle sales on the other hand saw an increase of 1 per cent year-on-year to 856 units in February.

The segment crossed the crucial 1 per cent market share threshold, highlighting incremental yet steady progress towards commercial fleet electrification, Vigneshwar said.

"As an industry, we must sustain collaborative efforts towards enhancing charging infrastructure, policy incentives, and awareness initiatives to unlock the full potential of EV adoption in India," he added.

