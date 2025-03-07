Mumbai, March 7: Are you planning to apply for CUET UG 2025? This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a crucial new requirement - the APAAR ID. As part of the "One Nation, One Student ID" initiative, APAAR ID is a 12-digit unique identification number that students must provide while filling out the CUET application form. Registration for CUET UG 2025 began on March 1 and will remain open until March 22, with the exam scheduled to start on May 8. Candidates must ensure they complete the process on time, as APAAR ID is now mandatory for applications.

But what exactly is APAAR ID, and why has it been made a requirement for CUET 2025? The APAAR ID is a government initiative aimed at streamlining students’ academic records under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. With CUET 2025 now requiring APAAR ID for registration, students need to understand its significance and how to generate it. Here’s a detailed look at what APAAR ID is, its benefits, and the steps to register. What is APAAR ID? All You Need to Know About ‘One Nation, One Student ID Card’ As Maharashtra Directs Schools to Register Students Ahead of November 30 Deadline.

What is APAAR ID?

The Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID is a 12-digit unique student identification number introduced under the "One Nation, One Student ID" initiative. Launched as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, APAAR ID serves as a digital academic record, consolidating a student’s educational history, achievements, and credentials. It simplifies tracking academic progress and facilitates smooth transitions between schools, colleges, and universities. Additionally, APAAR ID is linked to Aadhaar, ensuring secure and verified student identification across institutions. CUET UG 2025 Registration Begins: NTA CUET Exam Scheduled From May 8 in CBT Mode, Know Steps To Register at cuet.nta.nic.in.

How to Register and Download APAAR ID?

Students can register for their APAAR ID through the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) website by following these steps:

Visit the ABC Bank website and click on "My Account" under the student section. Register on DigiLocker using Aadhaar and other required details. Log in to DigiLocker and provide Aadhaar-based consent for KYC verification. Enter academic details such as school name, class, and course information. After submission, the APAAR ID will be generated.

To download the APAAR ID follow the steps given below:

Log in to the ABC Bank website. Navigate to the "APAAR card download" option in the dashboard. Click on the download or print option to save a copy.

Benefits and Features of APAAR ID

Centralised Academic Data: Stores all academic records, including certifications, scholarships, and achievements.

Stores all academic records, including certifications, scholarships, and achievements. Seamless Transitions: Simplifies the transfer process between schools, colleges, and universities.

Simplifies the transfer process between schools, colleges, and universities. Aadhaar Integration: Ensures authenticity and eliminates duplication of student records.

Ensures authenticity and eliminates duplication of student records. Digital Accessibility: Enables students to access their academic records anytime, reducing dependency on physical documents.

Enables students to access their academic records anytime, reducing dependency on physical documents. Parental Consent for Minors: Ensures privacy and allows parents to opt in or withdraw consent when necessary.

The introduction of APAAR ID marks a significant step toward digitising and streamlining academic records under the NEP 2020. By providing a unique, lifelong student identification, it enhances accessibility, reduces paperwork, and simplifies educational transitions. With CUET 2025 making APAAR ID mandatory, students must register early to avoid last-minute hassles.

