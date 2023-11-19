Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir DGP R R Swain on Sunday held a series of meetings in the border district of Rajouri, stressing upon officers to maintain zero-tolerance against terrorism, narcotics smuggling and corruption.

His visit to Rajouri comes two days after security forces eliminated a terrorist in an encounter in the Behrote Top area of the district. He felicitated officers and personnel who participated in the operation on November 17.

Officers, who attended the meetings, among other things, agreed upon more action against terrorists and their supporters, besides rejuvenating border police posts and strengthening intelligence, a police spokesman said.

The DGP was on a day-long visit to Rajouri – his first to the Pir Panjal region after taking over as the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on October 31.

Swain also interacted with deputy superintendents of police and station house officers of Rajouri district as well as Poonch district, the spokesman said. The DGP held meetings with officers from the army, CRPF, BSF and other agencies.

"Stress was laid on for identification of the terror ecosystem besides identification of forward and backward linkages in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to ensure strict action," he said.

The spokesman said the DGP directed police officers to maintain zero-tolerance against terrorism, narcotics and bovine smuggling, and corruption.

"During the meetings with officers of different forces... all officers agreed upon more actions against terrorists and their supporters. Officers also agreed upon clean operations while taking due care about the problems being faced by the citizens of the border districts (Rajouri and Poonch)," the spokesman said.

He said rejuvenating border police posts with the support of other forces was also discussed. "Measures for strengthening intelligence and border security grids were also discussed in the meetings," the spokesman said.

The DGP asserting that no one can be better than the Jammu and Kashmir Police in fighting terrorism as no one knows the topography and demography like police personnel.

Swain exhorted upon officers to develop mechanisms to further strengthen the bond with the people. This will help in getting more and more "actionable information about the anti-national elements and help in destroying the terror ecosystem", he said.

