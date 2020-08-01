Guwahati, Aug 1 (PTI) Notwithstanding the twin challenges of COVID-19 crisis and devastating floods in Assam, government-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has ensured supplies of LPG cylinders to its customers in the state, an official said on Saturday.

LPG cylinders are being sent to the flood-affected people by using boats, while delivery men have been maintaining social distancing norms to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, he said.

"Our delivery boys continue to work hard. They are using boats to reach around 12,000 customers in Kalgachia area and 2,000 in Tengagaon in Barpeta district, 13,000 in Lakhipur locality of Goalpara, about 8,500 in Dhansirikash and Kharupetia of Darrang, and 3,000 customers in Borguli area of Nagaon district," the official said.

They are ensuring home delivery of LPG cylinders, while adhering to all precautionary norms to contain the spread of the disease, according to a company statement.

BPCL has also delivered free refills to 6.27 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), despite challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and problems of floods.

The company has tied up with 50 village level entrepreneurs to deliver refills to remote places, it said.

LPG cylinders are supplied from Numaligarh Refinery Bottling plant which has been running throughout the lockdown, the statement said.

"The plant at NRL follows all standard operating procedures and it was operational during the entire period of total lockdown to ensure that there was no scarcity of cooking gas," it said.

BPCL had recently launched WhatsApp booking and payments to make it convenient for the customers to order refills, it said.

