Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) EV startup Etrio on Thursday launched a vehicle leasing scheme for its newly launched cargo e-three-wheeler Touro Mini, offering customers a monthly rental starting from Rs 6,300 for a maximum period of three years.

The three-wheeler segment accounts for over 90 per cent of the overall EV sales in the country but the majority of it has been led by the unorganised e-rickshaw market, with lead-acid batteries, poor build quality, numerous breakdowns, and lack of stability of the product, the company said in a release.

Touro Mini is the signature low-speed e-auto designed, which aims to set a new benchmark amongst the e-rickshaws / e-loaders in the market, it said.

With an aim of electrifying intra city logistics. Etrio has launched an attractive leasing model, 'e-lease' for its made-in-India cargo three-wheeler Touro Mini with an easy monthly rental starting from just Rs 6,300 per month for a tenure of three years, it said.

Under the scheme, interested partners can remain asset-light without having any concerns about maintenance,it said adding with a minimum lock-in period of 18 months and by just paying Rs 20,000 as the first-month instalment the vehicle will be made available to the customer for on-road use, it said.

The subsequent monthly EMI's start from Rs 6,300 for the remaining tenure of 35 months, it said.

The E-Lease plan also gives the B2B customers the option to include the 80 cu.ft. load body, insurance, telematics, and registration charges into the e-lease plan, said the release.

Etrio plans to have this leasing option rolled to select a few clients based on their financial viability. The minimum order to avail the leasing option is 25 vehicles, it added.

"Since the launch, we have been continuously getting numerous inquiries for easy financing of our vehicles. E-Lease will provide a hassle-free ownership experience for key enterprise consumers by being asset-light in their books and propel Touro Mini to become an undisputed market leader. We are also ready with the Touro Mini Passenger variant which will be introduced through our Dealer channel," said Deepak MV, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. Etrio.

