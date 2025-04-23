New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler firm PURE on Wednesday said it has introduced a battery based 5MWh grid storage product for grid stability and accelarting the integration of renewable energy sources.

The PuREPower grid product is expected to find usage across solar and wind projects, large commercial and industrial establishments and across EV fast charging stations on highways.

Addressing a press conference, PURE Founder & MD Nishanth Dongari said the company is set to invest Rs 400 crore in the next 18 - 36 months in energy storage products to expand battery and power electronics production and in-house firmware capabilities, boosting its capacity to 2.5 GWh from the current 250 MWh.

This expansion, funded through equity and debt, builds on the Rs 100 crore plus invested in R&D, plant setup, and battery manufacturing.

Commenting on the PuREPower Grid introduction, Dongari said the product is a catalyst for India's energy transformation.

"We have harnessed our deep expertise in battery technology and power electronics to create a grid scale product," he added.

The product would contribute to grid stability and the seamless integration of renewables, he added.

"PuREPower Grid will also propel the fast charger adoption for EV with the integration of battery energy storage system products by eliminating the expensive and time consuming activities of transformer upgrade, right of way and distribution upgrade," Dongari said.

The demand for battery energy storage systems (BESS) in India is expanding with market projected to reach over USD 36 billion by end of this decade driven by country's focus on integrating 500 GW of renewable energy with requirement for over 200 GWh of BESS by 2030.

