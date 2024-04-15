New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) EverEnviro on Monday said its compressed biogas facility at Indore in Madhya Pradesh has achieved a 100 per cent utilisation level.

"The plant in Indore is India's first CBG (compressed biogas) project to operate at full capacity," EverEnviro said in a statement.

The plant has a capacity to produce 15 tonnes per day (TPD) CBG.

As per the statement, the CBG facility was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022. It processes 550 metric tonnes (MT) of organic waste every day. This has resulted in a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions up to 70,000 MT of CO2 equivalent.

KA Chowdary, Chief Project and Operations Head of EverEnviro Resource Management said, "During the initial testing phase, significant investments were made in technologies and machinery to effectively manage source-segregated waste".

EverEnviro Resource Management Private Limited is the leading compressed biogas developer in India.

