Shimla, Jul 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed officials of the Forest Development Corporation to explore the possibility of setting up a bamboo processing factory in Gagret area of Una district.

Chairing the 215th board of directors meeting of Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation (HPSFDC), Sukhu directed that the bamboo processing unit would provide remunerative prices to the farmers of Una, Kangra, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 07, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He instructed all the timber godowns of the HPSFDC should have CCTV facilities to ensure better monitoring. National Transit Passes should also be integrated into the corporation to facilitate the people, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister said that the HPSFDC recorded a sale of Rs 289.91 crore from timber, rosin and turpentine oil in 2024-25 financial year, earning a net profit of Rs 14.93 crore.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)