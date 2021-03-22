New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan on Monday said "teething" issues pertaining to tax refund scheme RoDTEP will soon be resolved and the benefits under it will be available to exporters effective January 1 this year.

Last year, the government had announced that it has decided to extend the benefit of Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme to all goods, with effect from January 1, 2021.

Replying to a question regarding delay in rollout of RoDTEP, Wadhawan said it is a new scheme and there are always some "teething issues" in new initiatives.

"The entire roadmap is clear and benefits will be available from January 1, 2021...it is just a matter of a few weeks, teething issues. They will be behind us...But exporters know what to expect. They know it is a benefit that will come from January 1," he said at a media interaction.

Wadhawan said electronic governance is a priority area for the government, and efforts have been made towards making all approval processes online, paperless and digitised, and minimise face-to-face interaction between the government and stakeholders.

He further said the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) is at the forefront of the effort and almost all its schemes are fully digitised and the approval process is paperless.

On the government's initiative of developing districts as export hubs, Wadhawan said every district will be mobilised.

He said awareness building and outreach to stakeholders is happening to ensure that every district realises its capacities and potential as an export hub and materialises it in the short to medium term.

