New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Consulting firm EY has launched an AI Academy to support enterprises in upskilling talent and helping them build critical AI capabilities.

The move comes at a time when there is a widespread discussion about how the advent of AI can unlock potential for productivity and economic gains.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

A study released by EY, earlier this year, projected that by 2030, AI adoption could transform 38 million jobs, driving a 2.61 per cent productivity boost to the Indian economy through gains in the organised sector and a potential for another 2.82 per cent with the adoption of Gen AI by the unorganised sector.

The report, in January 2025, stated that 24 per cent of tasks across industries have the potential for full automation, while another 42 per cent can be enhanced through AI, freeing up 8-10 hours per week for knowledge workers.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In a release on Thursday, EY said: "As Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (GenAI) continue to disrupt job roles, EY has launched AI Academy to support enterprises in upskilling their talent".

The firm said its programme offers structured learning paths curated by leading AI experts, covering foundational AI concepts to advanced GenAI applications, including real-world use cases tailored to specific industries. The initiative follows EY India's efforts to upskill over 44,000 employees internally in this latest technology.

"After upskilling 44,000 employees internally, EY India is now taking this expertise to the industry, working with enterprises in telecom, infrastructure, banking, IT/ITeS, and FMCG to help build AI capabilities through tailored programmes and sector-specific use cases," the EY release said.

AI Academy training module is geared to drive business outcomes using AI, it said, adding that these outcomes include increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, enhancing customer experience, and minimising risks.

The programme focuses on demystifying GenAI, combining foundational learning with practical applications tailored to business needs.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)