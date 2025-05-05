Bulandshahr (UP), May 5 (PTI) A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly posing as a candidate during the ongoing police constable recruitment process at the Police Lines campus.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said that the incident occurred during the medical examination and character verification stage.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Panel Formation Likely by May End; What To Expect in Terms of Fitment Factor, Salary Hike?.

A youth identified as Abhishek Solanki, a resident of Sedampur village, arrived at the venue and presented a call letter, requesting that his medical examination be conducted despite his name not appearing on the list, Singh said.

On scrutiny, the call letter was found to be fake, the officer said, adding that during interrogation, the accused admitted to having fabricated the document.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Dwarka Monday Lottery Result of May 5 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The youth was taken into custody, and a case has been registered at Kotwali Nagar police station. A probe is on in the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)