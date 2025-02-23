Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) Three persons were killed and one was injured in a road accident in Dausa district of Rajasthan on Sunday.

The victims were on their way to Delhi from Jaipur their car was hit by a truck and it hit a road divider, police said.

The accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, near Bhandarej in Dausa, they said.

Mahipal Singh (55), his wife Geeta Devi (50) and their son Lalit (30) died on the spot while Lalit's wife Pooja was injured and was admitted to Dausa district hospital, they added.

