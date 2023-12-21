Gurugram, Dec 21 (PTI) A 44-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten up by his son for asking him for money to buy alcohol, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Fardabad's Shahpur Khurd village where Harender (22) killed his father Kamlesh Yadav by hitting him on his head with a brick and a saucepan, they added.

Yadav, a native of Bihar, lived with his son in a rented accommodation in the village and used to work as a labourer, the police said.

According to the complaint filed by advocate Ravi Solanki, owner of the rented accommodation, he reached the house around 9.30 pm on Tuesday after learning that the tenants were fighting among themselves, they said.

Solanki found Yadav bleeding from his head and rushed him to a government hospital in Ballabgarh where he died during treatment on Wednesday, the complaint said.

Other tenants at the house said Harender allegedly hit his father as he was angered over him asking for money to drink alcohol, it added.

Based on Solanki's complaint, an FIR was registered on Wednesday at the Sector 58 police station in Faridabad against Harender under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, said SHO Anoop Singh.

"The post-mortem of the deceased is being conducted while the accused is absconding. We are trying to arrest him," Singh added.

