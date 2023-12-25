Latest News | Faridabad Police Busts Prostitution Racket, Arrests 3

Faridabad, Dec 25 (PTI) The Faridabad Police busted a prostitution racket and arrested three accused, including the woman who was running the racket. The police also rescued seven women from the clutches of the accused, officials said.

According to the police, a complaint was received that a prostitution racket was allegedly running in Faridabad. The police contacted a member of the racket through posing as a customer, they said.

On Monday, the decoy customer met accused Pradeep who showed three photos of the women and finalised the deal for Rs 2,000. When the decoy customer handed over the money, the raiding team arrested the accused.

"After this, police arrested the kingpin of the racket and her driver from a house and rescued seven women. The rescued women were brought for prostitution by the accused and were residents of Maharashtra, Sikkim, UP, Bihar, West Bengal and Delhi. We are questioning the accused," said police spokesperson Sube Singh.

