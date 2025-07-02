Faridabad, Jul 2 (PTI) A 40-year-old Spa owner has been arrested here for allegedly extorting money from a Delhi resident by getting a false rape case registered against him, Faridabad police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused, Mukesh Narwat, a resident of Green Fields Colony, runs a spa centre in Crown Mall, Sector 37.

Also Read | How Is the Next Dalai Lama Chosen? Know How the Successor of the 14th Dalai Lama Will Be Picked.

In 2023, he, along with a woman named Pinki, who worked at his spa, managed to register a case against Dhiraj, a resident of Delhi's Prahladpur area and successfully extorted Rs 33 lakhs from his family. Pinki is still on the run.

During interrogation, Narwat, who was caught on Tuesday, revealed that he knew Dhiraj from before and called him to a theatre to watch a movie.

Also Read | Muharram 2025 Holiday Date in India: Is Ashura on July 06 or July 07? Will Stock Market, Banks and Schools Remain Open or Shut?.

There, he called Pinki too and threatened Dhiraj with the case unless he paid Rs 50 lakhs, Narwat told police.

When Dhiraj refused to pay, he got the case registered.

Following this, Dhiraj had to spend five months in the jail.

In the meantime, Narwat reached a deal with Dhiraj's family and agreed to drop the case for Rs 33 lakh.

When the matter came to light after Dhiraj registered a police complaint, Narwat was arrested on Tuesday.

He was produced on Wednesday before a local court, which remanded him to a three-day police remand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)