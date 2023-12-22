New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Friday said the farm sector is growing rapidly and stressed on the need to boost agri-exports.

"Undoubtedly our agriculture sector is growing rapidly. It is making progress, but everyone will have to work together to make further efforts," Munda said addressing an event organised by Agriculture Today Group.

Also Read | AAI Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified For 119 Junior and Senior Assistant Posts, Know How to Apply at aai.aero.

The minister emphasized on increasing exports along with reducing imports, an official statement said.

He also called for more focus on research so that the country becomes self-reliant in the farm sector, he added.

Also Read | APPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 897 Posts of Group 2 Services, Apply Online at psc.ap.gov.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)