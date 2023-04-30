Kochi, Apr 30 (PTI) The first-ever Federal Bank Kochi Marathon, supported by the Kerala government, to promote the city as a sports tourism destination will be held on May 1, organisers said on Sunday.

The marathon to encourage public health and physical fitness is backed by the Kerala Tourism Department and aims at becoming one of the largest events in India attracting thousands of runners from across the country, the Federal Bank said.

The marathon is an initiative by event management company Cleonett and sports marketing and management agency Sportzpro, supported by the Federal Bank. There are five categories based on age and there are prizes worth Rs 10 lakh to be won.

The event features a marathon of 42.195 km, a half marathon of 21.097 km, a 10K run and a 3K Green Run.

According to the organisers, more than 5,000 runners from 18 states have registered for the marathon in four categories.

"The Federal Bank Kochi Marathon is an invitation of the Federal Bank for individual runners, their groups and families to enjoy a 'runcation'. The cosmopolitan city of Kochi will have something for everyone. Given the interest in India as an economy and a go to place on the bucket list, we clearly see this annual event, adding to the exchequer of the State," Chief Marketing Officer of Federal Bank, M V S Murthy, said in a release.

An expo organised in connection with the marathon at Maharaja's College Ground was inaugurated by Ernakulam MP, Hibi Eden, on Saturday. He said that the marathon would be able to give a new direction for preserving the greenery of Kochi.

The MP handed over the bib to KMRL MD, Loknath Behra, at the function and those participating in the marathon have to collect it from the stall put at the exhibition.

Coastguard DIG, N Ravi, Federal Bank Deputy Vice President and Ernakulam Regional head Mohanadas T S, CleoSportz director Sabari Nair, among others present during the occasion.

