Kozhikode, Jan 15 (PTI) Noted writer K Venu on Sunday bagged the first-ever Federal Bank Literary Award 2022 for his autobiography 'Oranweshananthinte Katha'.

He received the award from Balagopal Chandrasekhar, chairman and independent director of Federal Bank, at an event held as part of the ongoing Kerala Literature Festival here.

Nandakumar V, executive vice-president of the bank, handed over the prize money while writer M Mukundan presided over the function, the Federal Bank said in a release.

'Oranweshananthinte Katha' was chosen by a panel comprising writer and literary critic K C Narayanan, Sunil P Ilayidom and P K Rajashekharan from the 10 works which were shortlisted for the award.

Judging panel member P K Rajashekaran commented that the essence of the book brought back the memory of the most-intense political timeline in the modern history of Kerala.

"The literary community of Kerala has produced a rich literature over the years that makes us all proud. By constituting the award, Federal Bank aims to celebrate the diversity of contemporary literature and recognise writers for their cultural contributions," said Nandakumar.

He said the Federal Bank was going beyond intending to be the most admired bank with its focus on relationship banking and therefore would always be at the forefront of recognising and honouring talents in other fields.

