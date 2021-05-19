Erode(TN), May 19 (PTI) A 20-year-old female elephant was found dead at Athani forest Range in the district, forest officials said on Wednesday.

The forest department personnel were on regular patrol in Thenburgur forest area under Athani Forest Range on Tuesday night when they found a pachyderm lying dead.

A veterinary doctor was summoned and an autopsy was conducted on the carcass of the elephant, following which it was declared that the animal died due to illness.

