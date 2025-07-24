New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has asserted that financial discipline is vital as mistakes are costly distractions from the group's purpose.

In his message in the annual report for 2024-25 to shareholders of Tata Sons, which posted a consolidated profit of Rs 28,898.5 crore in 2024-25, down from Rs 34,624.9 crore in 2023-24, Chandrasekaran also said "as parts of the Tata Group drive unprecedented ambition in new industries", he would "stay committed to driving predictability in the rest of our portfolio".

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies.

As per the company's annual report 2024-25, Tata Sons' consolidated total revenue stood at Rs 5,92,673.56 crore as against Rs 4,76,725.18 crore in 2023-24.

On a standalone basis, it posted a total revenue of Rs 38,834.58 crore in FY25 as against Rs 43,893 crore in FY25, while standalone profit for FY25 was at Rs 26,231.74 crore as against Rs 34,653.98 crore in FY24.

He said the group's ambitions have been shaped by the aspirations of India, adding, "be it steel or software, cars or hotels, our incredibly diverse portfolio of companies has brought India's aspirations to reality".

Admitting that the Tata Group's "aspirations will challenge us", he said, "Ambition must come with an honest realisation of the mountains we need to climb. I believe that our job is to run our own marathon, not be distracted by someone else's sprint."

He noted that while the Tata Group aspires big "but at no stage do we see scale as a destination. Indeed, it is merely an outcome of good execution."

"Financial discipline is vital, as mistakes are costly distractions from our purpose. Even as parts of the Tata Group drive unprecedented ambition in new industries, I stay committed to driving predictability in the rest of our portfolio," he said.

Citing the group's semiconductors business, he said, "We have chosen to start our chip journey at the 28nm node -- it is a stable node. We will need to build from this foundation and move steadily towards where the cutting-edge of chip manufacturing is today. That, I must tell you, will take several years of serious work."

The group not only aspires to build capacity at a time of ever accelerating technological change but would also seek to be able to differentiate its chips to customers with specific areas of expertise, he added.

On batteries and renewable power, he said, "Our capacity creation must come with steady and guaranteed offtake, which is the foundation of good financial returns. Our retail and consumer expansion will need to keep an eye on rationally addressing the demands of the Indian consumer. These debates and trade-offs remain vital to the financial health of Tata Group companies."

The Tata Group has been on a transformational journey towards financial and strategic fitness, Chandrasekaran said, adding, "It is my deep conviction that we must be fit to perform. To do that, we must be honest that some decisions that might have appeared ideal when they were taken may have aged poorly with time and changing economic conditions."

As a result, he said, "Our mantra in the last few years was 'fitness first, velocity next'. I am proud to share that the Tata Group is fit and ready for the future."

During the last five years, he said, "Tata Sons has invested about Rs 1,00,000 crore in Tata Group companies and Tata Group companies have made total capex and investments of over Rs 4,50,000 crore."

Chandrasekaran also acknowledged that the challenge and opportunity of AI looms, while noting that India stands at a pivotal point in history.

"Artificial Intelligence promises to change everything, again, much as the internet did. For our nation, more than others, this moment of flux can be a catalyst for accelerated progress," he noted.

Stating that today's Indians are confident, aspiring and ambitious, he said, "We must be. This is a generational opportunity for growth and transformation. It is in times such as these that we must be relentless in both optimism and disciplined execution."

Chandrasekaran also dispelled some perception that India as a country is "too late in some vital industries, saying, "We are not. Before us lies an opportunity to leapfrog decades and build a new future. Each business we choose to focus on, lives this aspiration every day."

