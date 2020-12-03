Mangaluru, Dec 3 (PTI): Sanction lettersof Rs 6 lakh ex-gratiawere on Thursday handedover to the families of the five deceased fishermen and one missing fishermanin a boat mishap.

The mishap took place on Tuesday.

At a solemn function,Dakshina Kannada district in- charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary saidthe copies of the sanction letters were given today, but it being a government holidaythe ex-gratia would be credited to the accounts of the families by Friday. The Minister said though as per the provisions, only Rs 6 lakh compensation could be granted, the local MLAs as well as MP would meet the Chief Minister seeking an additional compensation of Rs 4 lakh.

He said the Fisheries Department would be asked to make wearing oflife-saving jackets mandatory for fishermen during fishing.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath and deputy commissionerK V Rajendra were present on the occasion.

