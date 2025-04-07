Gurugram, Apr 7 (PTI) Three police personnel, including a station house officer, were suspended for alleged delay in registering an FIR for 20 days in a bike theft case, an official said on Monday.

A departmental inquiry also has been initiated against them, said a senior police officer.

Police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora took the action after finding negligence by the police personnel who reportedly postponed the registration of the FIR for 20 days. He said that every police personnel should be alert towards his duty. The common people should not face any kind of problem in police stations.

The complainant, Rajiv Kumar told the police that his bike was stolen from outside his workplace in sector 4 on February. However, even after several days when his FIR was not registered, he approached the police commissioner.

"I was making rounds to the police station to get an FIR registered, but the FIR was not registered. Whenever I went to the police station, I was sent back asking me to come tomorrow, but they did not register an FIR. I requested the investigating officer Head Constable Surrender Kumar, that my case was getting delayed and I wouldn't be able to claim insurance", Rajiv said in his complaint.

On the complaint, Police Commissioner Arora suspended SHO Devender Kumar, Head Constable Surender Kumar and Munshi Ravinder with immediate effect. They were sent to police lines and a departmental inquiry has been initiated, a senior police officer said.

