Shimla, Mar 26 (PTI) A worker was injured in a fire at a ceiling fan manufacturing factory in Himachal's Baddi on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident took place in Katha in the Baddi industrial area of Solan district, they said.

Police said a paint thinner caught fire while some work was underway and property worth crores was gutted.

It took six fire tenders almost two hours to douse the flames, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Baddi, Ashok Verma said the fire was brought under control and the injured worker was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway, he added.

