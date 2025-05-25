New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) A fire broke out in a clothing factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar industrial area early Sunday, an officer said.

According to fire department officials, the incident was reported around 5.25 am.

A total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to F-11 address in Udyog Nagar.

There were no casualties, the officer from the Delhi Fire Service said.

"The operation is still underway. Efforts are on to prevent any re-ignition. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," the person said. Preliminary information suggests the fire started in the storage section of the garment unit.

