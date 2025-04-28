New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Aurobindo Pharma on Monday said a fire incident occurred at the Andhra Pradesh-based plant of its subsidiary Lyfius Pharma on April 27, leading to temporary suspension of operations.

The incident resulted in damage to certain ancillary equipment with no impact on the core manufacturing infrastructure at the Penicillin-G production facility located in Kakinada, the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

Importantly, there were no injuries reported, it added.

"As a precautionary measure and to facilitate necessary equipment replacements, operations at the plant will be temporarily paused for an estimated period of 20 to 25 days," the company said.

A thorough assessment of the damage is currently underway, it added.

"We remain committed to resuming full operations at the earliest," Aurobindo Pharma said.

