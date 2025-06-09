Latest News | Fire Breaks out in E-rickshaw Charging Station in Northeast Delhi, Two Dead

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Two people died after a fire broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station at a house in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden area, an official said on Monday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 09, 2025 07:30 PM IST
A+
National Iced Tea Day 2025 Date and Significance: How To Make Iced Tea at Home? Easy Recipe Idea To Prepare the Refreshing Drink (Watch Video)
  • Viral
    Funny Self-Care WhatsApp Statuses and ‘About Me’ Quotes: Hilarious Sayings, Messages, Fun Images and HD Wallpapers for a Sassier You! Funny Self-Care WhatsApp Statuses and ‘About Me’ Quotes: Hilarious Sayings, Messages, Fun Images and HD Wallpapers for a Sassier You!
  • Festivals
    Vat Purnima Vrat 2025 Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha and Significance: Know Savitri and Satyavan Story, Puja Vidhi and Importance for Married Women Vat Purnima Vrat 2025 Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha and Significance: Know Savitri and Satyavan Story, Puja Vidhi and Importance for Married Women
  • Videos
    Lonavala: 2 Tourists From Uttar Pradesh Drown in Bhushi Dam During Monsoon Outing; Bodies Recovered After 2-Hour Search by Police and Locals Lonavala: 2 Tourists From Uttar Pradesh Drown in Bhushi Dam During Monsoon Outing; Bodies Recovered After 2-Hour Search by Police and Locals
    • Close
    Search

    Latest News | Fire Breaks out in E-rickshaw Charging Station in Northeast Delhi, Two Dead

    Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Two people died after a fire broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station at a house in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden area, an official said on Monday.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 09, 2025 07:30 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Latest News | Fire Breaks out in E-rickshaw Charging Station in Northeast Delhi, Two Dead

    New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Two people died after a fire broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station at a house in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden area, an official said on Monday.

    Police said the fire occurred on the ground floor of a house in Gali Shamshan Wali, where e-rickshaws were being charged. The blaze is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit.

    Also Read | NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 Apprentice Posts at newindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Application Deadline, Stipend and Other Details.

    "Two persons were found dead at the scene. They have been identified as Shashi (25), who lived in the house, and Ballu (55), a vagabond who was present at the time of the incident," a senior police officer said.

    Police said Shashi lived in the house with his parents and three brothers. A woman, identified as Meera Devi, was also rescued by local beat staff.

    Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

    Two e-rickshaws were gutted in the incident.

    The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

    The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) personnel visited the spot, and a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Nand Nagri police station.

    According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a fire call was received at 11.32 pm from Tahirpur's Kodi Colony, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

    The fire was brought under control, and a cooling operation was carried out to prevent any re-ignition, an official said.

    Earlier, in May, two teenagers were charred to death, while four suffered injuries in a blaze that broke out at an e-rickshaw charging and parking station in the Ram Nagar area of Delhi's Shahdara.

    Further, six people of a family, including two children, sustained burns and severe inhalation problems after an e-rickshaw which was on charge at an illegal charging station caught fire in Delhi's Shahdara.

    Meanwhile, police said that action will be taken against illegal e-rickshaw charging stations in the national capital, which cause an estimated loss of around Rs 120 crore annually besides posing safety risks.

    "We are noticing many such incidents in the city in the last month. Such illegal e-rickshaw charging stations are posing a threat to lives. We have asked all officials to collect the data of the illegal charging stations in their districts and to make an action plan against them," a senior police officer said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Agency News PTI| Jun 09, 2025 07:30 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Latest News | Fire Breaks out in E-rickshaw Charging Station in Northeast Delhi, Two Dead

    New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Two people died after a fire broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station at a house in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden area, an official said on Monday.

    Police said the fire occurred on the ground floor of a house in Gali Shamshan Wali, where e-rickshaws were being charged. The blaze is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit.

    Also Read | NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 Apprentice Posts at newindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Application Deadline, Stipend and Other Details.

    "Two persons were found dead at the scene. They have been identified as Shashi (25), who lived in the house, and Ballu (55), a vagabond who was present at the time of the incident," a senior police officer said.

    Police said Shashi lived in the house with his parents and three brothers. A woman, identified as Meera Devi, was also rescued by local beat staff.

    Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

    Two e-rickshaws were gutted in the incident.

    The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

    The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) personnel visited the spot, and a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Nand Nagri police station.

    According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a fire call was received at 11.32 pm from Tahirpur's Kodi Colony, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

    The fire was brought under control, and a cooling operation was carried out to prevent any re-ignition, an official said.

    Earlier, in May, two teenagers were charred to death, while four suffered injuries in a blaze that broke out at an e-rickshaw charging and parking station in the Ram Nagar area of Delhi's Shahdara.

    Further, six people of a family, including two children, sustained burns and severe inhalation problems after an e-rickshaw which was on charge at an illegal charging station caught fire in Delhi's Shahdara.

    Meanwhile, police said that action will be taken against illegal e-rickshaw charging stations in the national capital, which cause an estimated loss of around Rs 120 crore annually besides posing safety risks.

    "We are noticing many such incidents in the city in the last month. Such illegal e-rickshaw charging stations are posing a threat to lives. We have asked all officials to collect the data of the illegal charging stations in their districts and to make an action plan against them," a senior police officer said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    bhuonline
    500+K+ searches
    chhattisgarh cricket premier league
    500+K+ searches
    kazakhstan vs north macedonia
    500+K+ searches
    csg vs nrk
    2000+K+ searches
    hscap kerala gov in
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala ttps://www.latestly.com/socially/india/news/sonam-raghuvanshis-father-devi-singh-demands-cbi-inquiry-after-daughter-detained-for-husband-raja-raghuvanshis-murder-says-meghalaya-police-making-false-claims-watch-video-6914435.html" title="Sonam Raghuvanshi’s Father Devi Singh Demands CBI Inquiry After Daughter Detained for Husband Raja Raghuvanshi’s Murder, Says Meghalaya Police Making False Claims’ (Watch Video)">

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    bhuonline
    500+K+ searches
    chhattisgarh cricket premier league
    500+K+ searches
    kazakhstan vs north macedonia
    500+K+ searches
    csg vs nrk
    2000+K+ searches
    hscap kerala gov in
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel