New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) A fire broke out in a hardware store in northwest Delhi's Sultanpuri Majra area on Tuesday, officials said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said three fire engines were pressed into service after they received a call about the fire around 2:15 pm.

"The fire was put out within an hour. No one was injured in the incident," a DFS official said.

