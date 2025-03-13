New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) A fire broke out at a godown in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase 1, a fire services official said on Thursday and added 24 water tenders brought the blaze under control.

A call was received at 2:48 pm about flames near Balaji Dharam Kanta, the Delhi Fire Services official said.

"Firefighters rushed to the spot with multiple water tenders. The fire was brought under control after three hours, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures. No casualties have been reported so far," the official added.

