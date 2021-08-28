Puducherry, Aug 28 (PTI) Police on Saturday said they fired in the air when fishermen of two coastal villages clashed over maritime territory. The police said they first tried to restore peace by holding talks with the fighting groups and when the effort failed, they opened fire. The clash left two fishermen injured, they said.

They said a posse was stationed in the two villages to ensure no further violence.

