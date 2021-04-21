Mangaluru, Apr 21 (PTI): A five-year-old-boy was struck dead by lightning while another with burns was hospitalised, police said here on Wednesday.

The other children, including the two, were playing when the mishap occurred, the police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday

The deceased was Nihan and the injured Marutesh (6), they said adding that the other children escaped unhurt, they said.

