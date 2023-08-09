Ludhiana, Aug 9 (PTI) Punjab Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Wednesday launched Flipkart's first grocery fulfillment centre in Ludhiana, according to a statement.

The centre will market access to a large number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and farmer producers' organisations, the statement said.

The minister said the new fulfillment centre will further expand Flipkart's supply chain network and enable doorstep delivery of groceries across Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Likewise, the centre will create nearly 800 direct and indirect job opportunities and enable pan-India market access to thousands of local sellers, MSMEs, and small farmers in the region, she added.

Maan said the state government has created an industry-friendly atmosphere here due to which Punjab is emerging as the favourite destination for investment.

The centre will offer customers a wide variety of regional grocery products across several categories, Flipkart Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said.

He also stated that this facility is spread over 80,000 square feet area with a dispatch capacity of over one lakh units per day.

It will cater to the grocery needs of over 600 PIN codes across several cities and towns, including Amritsar, Ambala, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, and Shimla, Kumar said.

