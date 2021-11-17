Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Former RBI Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan on Wednesday said money laundering and lack of clarity on valuations are the primary concerns of central banks in being circumspect about the introduction of cryptocurrencies.

If the government goes ahead and allows cryptocurrencies, bankers need to be wary and not confuse persons' wealth with the amount of crypto assets they hold even if they do not use it as collateral for lending, Vishwanathan said.

The comments come amid a heated debate over whether to allow private cryptocurrencies into the country, which has seen the RBI being vocal about its concerns, while the government seems to be more amenable.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had on Tuesday reiterated his concerns over cryptocurrencies, saying there are 'far deeper issues' involved in virtual currencies that could pose a threat to the country's economic and financial stability. The government is likely to introduce a bill on cryptocurrencies during the winter session of Parliament, beginning November 29.

Vishwanathan said world over, central banks are concerned with cryptocurrencies and wondered what makes governments more supportive of it.

"The central bank's concerns come from two fundamental areas. One, of course, is that crypto-assets are seen as a possible source of money laundering, number two is that the valuations," he said, speaking at the 8th SBI Banking and Economic Conclave.

He said we should not confuse cryptocurrencies with dematerialisation, where there is an underlying asset, which comes up in a digital form.

The career central banker added that we do not know what defines a value of a crypto asset, and the limited understanding is demand-supply forces govern the value.

The value of bitcoin, probably the most popular among the crypto assets, "gyrated" to USD 10,000 and swings between USD 7-17,000 per coin, he noted.

Vishwanathan said a person's crypto holdings should not determine the wealth because the constant volatilities in the value can make a rich person seem poor or vice-versa.

Bankers should be extra careful and should not look at the crypto holdings while assessing a wealth of a potential borrower and should not lend against such assets, he added.

Earlier, Vishwanathan said, central banks prefer central bank digital currencies (CBDC) over the private and unregulated crypto assets and added that the introduction of the CBDC will help foreign trade.

The former DG said the activity of big tech companies like Google in aspects like deposit mobilisation for lenders is not so high that the RBI needs to be concerned about.

SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said our experiences with the past will ensure an orderly exit from the present stimulus given by the RBI.

Replying to a question on whether banks are overcharging for forex commissions to small exporters, Khara said the market forces can ensure that no one is over-charged, while Swaminathan J, a managing director of SBI, said any enterprise works on cross-subsidisation, where it earns higher from a particular revenue stream and less from another.

Swaminathan added that various fee and commission streams have closed down with time, and banks will take an appropriate call on this particular one and case of regulatory action.

