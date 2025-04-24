Noida, Apr 24 (PTI) Condemning the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, former Union minister Kalraj Mishra said that the forces behind the attack wanted to destabilise India.

Talking to PTI, Mishra said that the terrorists had shot the tourists after asking their names and religion. "A person's wife was asked to go and tell (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi."

"This means that the forces behind this definitely want to destabilize India," he said.

He said, "I can say straight away that the terrorists were inspired by Pakistan's agency ISI. They should also get a proper answer for this."

The former Union minister expressed confidence that the way the Indian government has taken the incident as a challenge and the way Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's statement has come, it is evident that the government will give a befitting reply to this.

Mishra said that Home Minister Amit Shah has also said that the terrorists would be destroyed from the roots. He also hailed the decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty.

Mishra had come to attend the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of a company located in Sector 33 in the Yamuna Expressway area of ??Gautam Buddha Nagar as the chief guest.

