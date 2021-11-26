New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar has joined the board of Hero MotoCorp as an independent director, the two-wheeler major said on Friday.

It has also appointed marketing strategist and entrepreneur Vasudha Dinodia on the board as an independent director, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Mahanagar Gas Ltd Hikes Gas Prices for 3rd Time in Six Weeks.

Dinodia, founder of the boutique chocolate startup Choko La, is a third-generation entrepreneur from the Munjal family.

Kumar, a career banker with nearly four decades of service, completed his three-year term as chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI) in October 2020. He is credited with steering the bank successfully through very challenging times and adopting key technology transformations.

Also Read | Sensex Declines 1,687 Points As New COVID-19 Variant Emerges in South Africa.

Recently, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, had also appointed Camille Tang, an expert on finance, retail, technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI), on its board as an independent director.

Tang, a US citizen, is an alumnus of the Stanford and Harvard universities and sits on several other global advisory boards.

"With these current appointments, Hero MotoCorp now has 11 Board Members, of which 25 per cent are women, thereby clearly exhibiting the Company's focus on Diversity & Inclusion, which will significantly enhance the Company's performance," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)