New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Tuesday reported a 7.44 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 188.02 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025 impacted by impairment on investment in an associate firm, property, plant and equipment, besides higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 203.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of preceding fiscal, Fortis Healthcare Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | New ITR-U Form Notified by CBDT: Know Who Can File Income Tax Updated Return, Last Date for ITR-U Filing and Penalty for Missing Deadline.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 2,007.2 crore as compared to Rs 1,785.88 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review was higher at Rs 1,741.52 crore as compared to Rs 1,531.76 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Who Was Dr Jayant Narlikar? Astrophysicist, Padma Vibhushan Awardee Passed Away in Pune at 87.

During the quarter, the company had incurred a total exceptional item loss of Rs 53.57 crore due to impairment on investment in an associate firm and property, plant equipment, it added.

Fortis Healthcare said its board has considered and recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024-25.

For FY25, consolidated net profit was at Rs 809.38 crore as against Rs 645.22 crore in FY24.

Consolidated revenue from operations in FY25 stood at Rs 7,782.75 crore as compared to Rs 6,892.92 crore in FY24, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)