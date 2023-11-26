Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI) Fortune Park Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITC Ltd has strengthened its presence in Tamil Nadu with the launch of Fortune Park Tiruppur in the state.

With the setting up of its new property in Tiruppur widely known as the textile and knitwear hub of the country, the hotel marks a significant step towards the expansion of Fortune Hotels in south India, a press release said here on Sunday.

Fortune Park Hotels currently has a presence in five other locations in Tamil Nadu including Vellore, Ootacamund, Madurai, Chennai, and Hosur.

"The Fortune Park Tiruppur is our sixth milestone in Tamil Nadu. It is exciting to continue our successful stride into tier II and III markets aptly capturing the allure of cities like Tiruppur.." said Fortune Hotels Managing Director Samir MC in a statement.

The Hotel features an ally day dining restaurant -- the 'Zodiac', 'Neptune Bar', and rooftop fine dining 'Nakshatra' which is soon to be opened. It also offers guests to indulge in a holistic wellness experience with a spa, and well-equipped gymnasium among others.

Fortune Park Hotels has a presence in 54 cities across the country, the release added.

