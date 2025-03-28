Dharamshala, Mar 28 (PTI) In a joint operation by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police and Himachal Pradesh Police, four members of a gang have been arrested in connection with the murder of a gym trainer here, officials said on Friday.

The accused, members of the Harpreet Happo gang from Himachal Pradesh's McLeodganj were linked to the murder of Gurpreet Singh (28), a gym trainer in Punjab, on January 31, 2025, they said.

The accused, who had been evading arrest since the crime, were tracked down in McLeodganj, Kangra district, following a tip-off from Punjab Police, they added.

Acting on intelligence about the suspects' hideout, a team from Kangra Police swiftly raided the location in McLeodganj, arresting the four accused without resistance, officials said.

During the operation, the team also recovered two country-made pistols, 10 live rounds and two magazines. They also located the vehicle used in the crime and subsequent escape in nearby Dharamshala, officials added.

Preliminary investigations revealed the accused were instructed by foreign-based handlers of the Harpreet Happo gang to execute targeted killings in Punjab.

They have been transferred to the custody of Punjab Police's AGTF for further interrogation. Police are probing potential local connections in the Kangra district and broader links to organised crime networks.

