New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested four youths for allegedly robbing a wholesaler of Rs 92,000 cash in northwest Delhi's Tri Nagar area, an official said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Vijay (22), Shivam (21), Shravan (22), and Om Jee (21).

According to police, the incident occurred on July 7 when the youths barged into the store at around 4 pm, threatened the complainant and his associate at gunpoint and with a knife. They fled with Rs 92,000 cash and a wallet containing identity documents, police said.

The accused were apprehended from near Nanak Piau Gurudwara in Model Town. Police also recovered a pistol with two cartridges, two knives, and a stolen motorcycle used in the commission of the crime, a senior police officer said.

A case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act was registered at Keshav Puram Police Station.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the robbery and admitted that they had committed the crime for easy money. Vijay was previously involved in a robbery case, police added.

