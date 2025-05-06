Faridabad (Haryana), May 6 (PTI) A nursing orderly of ESIC Hospital and Medical College here was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 3 lakh bribe from an aspirant to the staff nurse post, an official said on Tuesday.

Deepak Sharma was arrested by an anti-corruption bureau team in Faridabad after laying a trap, he said.

Later, the sleuths also arrested three more people who were party to the crime. The others arrested were Nursing Orderly Deendayal, Assistant Nursing Superintendent Hari Singh and manager of Sudarshan Facilities Private Limited Yogesh Sharma, according to a statement.

In his complaint filed with the anti-corruption bureau, the applicant alleged that the four accused demanded Rs 3 lakh for his appointment as staff nurse in the hospital, the official said.

Acting on the complaint, the anti-corruption bureau laid a trap and asked the complainant to offer the bribe to the accused. On the complainant's call, all the four accused reached in their cars near the Faridabad municipal corporation office.

Deepak Sharma was caught red-handed by the anti-corruption bureau team, which also recovered the bribe money from his possession. The other three accused, who were waiting in their cars, were also arrested, the official said.

"We suspect the role of other officers and employees of ESIC Hospital and Medical College in this case. We are questioning the accused for more details," said Anil Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Faridabad.

